Save over $1200 on an HP EliteBook 840 G7 with this early Black Friday deal

HP is rolling out some major doorbuster Black Friday deals right now on their site, including this one on a HP EliteBook 840 G7 for just $816.80, an incredible savings of $1225.20.

The savings extend to different configurations, so you can play around with the options you want, but we configured the deal below with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p display.

There are several other options you can tinker with if you'd like different specs, so it's definitely worth giving it a look over at HP while the deal lasts (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Head over to HP and grab this EliteBook 840 G7 which we configured with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p display. Want something different? Tinker with the settings and enjoy as much as 60% off regardless.View Deal

HP EliteBook 840 G7 deals in your region

For those outside the US, you can still get an amazing deal on the HP EliteBook 840 G7 by checking the retailers below.

