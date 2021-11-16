Save big on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with this early Best Buy Black Friday deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the best Surface device Microsoft has ever made, and right now you can save big with an early Black Friday offer from Best Buy, which cuts 22% off the retail price.

With the Surface Laptop 4 only a couple of months old at this point, it's nice to see an early Black Friday deal on the device, with this AMD Ryzen 5 version of the Surface Laptop 4 now going for $200 less than its $899 MSRP.

Today's best Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | $899 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | $899 $699 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is only a few months old, so it's good to see it on sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, this AMD Ryzen 5 model, which comes with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, is well worth its $899 MSRP, so getting it for just $699 is an absolute steal.

This model of the Surface Laptop 4 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor and AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. While the storage capacity isn't the greatest, we'd take RAM over storage any day of the week.

You can always buy a portable SSD if you need more space for files, but the Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB RAM will this Surface Laptop 4 humming along nicely as you multitask on the go, making it well worth the trade-off for the price.

