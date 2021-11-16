Trending

Save big on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with this early Best Buy Black Friday deal

Save $200 on Microsoft's best laptop ever

A Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 against a deep blue background and a TechRadar Don't Miss badge
(Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the best Surface device Microsoft has ever made, and right now you can save big with an early Black Friday offer from Best Buy, which cuts 22% off the retail price.

With the Surface Laptop 4 only a couple of months old at this point, it's nice to see an early Black Friday deal on the device, with this AMD Ryzen 5 version of the Surface Laptop 4 now going for $200 less than its $899 MSRP.

Today's best Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | $899

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | $899 $699 at Best Buy
Save $200 - The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is only a few months old, so it's good to see it on sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, this AMD Ryzen 5 model, which comes with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, is well worth its $899 MSRP, so getting it for just $699 is an absolute steal. 

View Deal

This model of the Surface Laptop 4 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor and AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. While the storage capacity isn't the greatest, we'd take RAM over storage any day of the week. 

You can always buy a portable SSD if you need more space for files, but the Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB RAM will this Surface Laptop 4 humming along nicely as you multitask on the go, making it well worth the trade-off for the price.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He / Him / His) is TechRadar's Computing Staff Writer and is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread, EVE Online
