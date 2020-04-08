Samsung patents quad-curved display design similar to the Huawei P40 Pro

Samsung surprised everyone when it finally ditched curved displays on the Galaxy S20 series this year. But it looks like the company is only looking for ways to double down on it and eventually bring four-sided curved displays.

A new patent spotted at the World Intellectual Property Administration, by LetsGoDigital, shows a display that bleeds towards all the four directions. As can be seen in the depiction, only the edges are spared, perhaps, to safeguard the fragile glass itself. The result is a display with almost non-existent bezels.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

One can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance here with the fresh Huawei P40 Pro screen. Another thing worth noting is that, unlike the P40 Pro’s large dual hole-punch, there’s no sign of a front camera anywhere. The design patent was applied for in July 2019 by Samsung Display in China at the CNIPA and was published on March 24. The same design has also been patented in South Korea.

So, is Samsung looking to make a comeback with a more extravagant curved display design now that the Chinese OEMs have finally grasped the standard curved display? Will this design appear on a concept phone? It’s too early to say, but these patents suggest Samsung is looking to explore this new proposition.