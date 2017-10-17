Samsung Gear Sport goes up for preorder in the UAE

The Samsung Gear Sport is now up for pre-order in the UAE for AED 1,199 across authorized online stores such as Axiom, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Sharaf DG, and Plugins.

Pre-orders placed between October 15th to 22nd 2017 will also receive a complimentary pair of Samsung U Flex Headphones worth AED 299. Make sure to save the confirmation receipt from the pre-order which serves as proof of purchase to get the complimentary U Flex.

Based on our hands-on with the wearable, the Samsung Gear Sport straddles the lines between sporty and stylish, all the while retaining smarts like GPS, multi-sensor fitness tracking and 5ATM water and depth pressure resistance.

Head over to Samsung's website to select an online retailer for the Gear Sport.