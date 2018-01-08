Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus could have far more RAM and storage than the Galaxy S9

We’ve already heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will have more camera lenses than the standard Samsung Galaxy S9, but a new rumor suggests that the camera and screen size won’t be the only differences, as the Galaxy S9 Plus could also have more RAM and storage.

According to a Weibo post, the standard Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, but the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, while some regions may even get a 512GB model.

We’d take this rumor with a huge pinch of salt, as there’s no evidence backing it up, but it’s possible.

The S9 Plus could be the real flagship

Samsung has already equipped the Galaxy Note 8 with 6GB of RAM, so it would make sense for at least one of its new flagships to have that much, and by giving just the S9 Plus 6GB it could help the phone stand out as a not just larger but also higher-end handset than the standard S9, almost like the iPhone X relative to the iPhone 8.

However, it’s worth noting that benchmarks have pegged the S9 Plus as having either 4GB or 5GB of RAM, so this rumor goes against them.

We should know the truth soon in any case, as Samsung is likely to announce both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus at MWC 2018 in late February.

Via Phone Arena