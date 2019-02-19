Samsung Galaxy S10e leaked poster hints at affordable price

We seemingly know just about everything about the imminent Galaxy S10 phones at this point, including the fact that there will be a Samsung Galaxy S10e slotting in at the bottom of the range. But if you needed any more evidence of its existence – and its place in the lineup – a new leaked poster should help.

Shared with GSMArena by an anonymous tipster, the image (below) shows the Samsung Galaxy S10e in Canary Yellow, a shade we’ve seen leaked before, although it looks a bit greener here.

Hints of green aside, the phone looks exactly like it does in other leaks, with a dual-lens rear camera, a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, and minimal bezels. So this image could well be genuine, although as ever we'd take it with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung S10 range lands tomorrow, February 20

The Galaxy S10 Plus will be announced too

We're also expecting the foldable Samsung Galaxy X

The Galaxy S10e could be a high-end phone at a budget price. Image Credit: GSMArena

As well as the image, the poster also includes text, some of which reads 'Premium Fun. For everyone.' That makes it clear that the S10e is being positioned as an affordable alternative to the rest of the Galaxy S10 range.

It’s not clear exactly how affordable, though. Saying that it’s 'for everyone' suggests it might have a genuinely budget price, but with the rumored specs and features that seems likely.

Indeed, one price rumor puts the Galaxy S10e at €749 (around $850, £650, AU$1,200). Those are direct conversions, so they're unlikely to be accurate, but they might give us a ballpark idea, in which case the phone will be cheap only in comparison to the Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – it’s still likely to be a pricey phone in its own right.

We’ll know for sure soon, as the Samsung Galaxy S10e – along with the rest of the S10 range – is set to be announced tomorrow, February 20. We’ll be at the launch event bringing you all the news as it happens.