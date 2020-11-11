Safely clone your drives offline with the Terramaster D2 Clone

Terramaster today announced the launch of the D2 Clone, a two-bay drive enclosure that easily allows you to clone hard drives – even without connecting to a PC.

The aluminium enclosure features a PC-less cloning option, where users simply have to tap the power button twice to being the drive cloning process. A USB 3.1 Type-C port at the back allows you to connect the D2 Clone to a PC to use as a Direct Attached Storage.

The D2 Clone features four LEDs on the front panel that indicates the progress of the cloning, and is a quick way to know when your disk cloning has been completed. The drive bays fit both 2.5” and 3.5” disk drives or SSDs, and can reach speeds of 480MB/s (write) and 390MB/s (read). Supported file systems include FAT32, FAT16, NTFS, and EXT4, up to 18TB per disk.

The TerraMaster D2 Clone is now available at TerraMaster.com and partner resellers for 119.99 USD / 119.99 EUR.