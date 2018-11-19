Realme U1 India launch set for November 28

Realme U1 is all set to launch in India on November 28th, exclusively on Amazon. The company claims that the upcoming smartphone has the "most powerful selfie camera ever".

There are as yet no details about the much-awaited selfie camera of this ‘selfie pro’ phone, and Amazon listings don’t have any price or product specifications. But it does confirm that the U1 features the Dewdrop notch that was first seen in the Realme 2 Pro. Also, it will be the world’s first MediaTek Helio P70-powered smartphone.

First phone with the MediaTek Helio P70

The MediaTek Helio P70, which was unveiled last month, comes with multi-core APU operating at up to 525MHz, which gives fast and efficient edge-AI processing. The AI engine is said to give a 10 to 30 percent AI processing boost as compared to the Helio P60. It also includes 4 ARM cortex-A73 cores clocked up to 2.1GHz. These cores are featured in a big.LITTLE architecture beside an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The P70 has also been optimised to minimise frame-rate jitters and improve latency for touch controls and display visuals.

The chip supports camera enhancements such as real-time beautification, scene detection, and AR applications. It also boasts of improved deep-learning facial detection, claiming up to 90 percent accuracy. The Helio P70 SoC can support either a 32-MP single primary camera or a dual camera setup with 24MP and 16MP sensors.

It also has three independent image signal processors (ISPs) to reduce power consumption- if claims are to be believed, up to 18 percent less as compared to previous Helio dual camera setups.

Although it's too early to have an opinion about the Realme U1, the MT Helio P70 does give an idea of what can we expect from the phone on November 28th. Until then, let's wait for some more details to come in.