Really Blue Google Pixel release date confirmed for February 24

Google made a big deal about the trio of colours it was offering its new Pixel smartphones in at launch back in October 2016, but the ‘exclusive’ Really Blue finish didn’t arrive in the UK… until now.

The search giant has confirmed that the Really Blue Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL will be available to pre-order from February 17, with stock arriving in stores and online from February 24.

This colour variant will only be available from EE and Carphone Warehouse, and it’s a limited edition colour so it’s strictly “available until stocks last.”

How much?

In terms of pricing, at EE you can get a free (upfront) 32GB Really Blue Google Pixel for £45.99 per month with unlimited minutes and texts and 7GB of mobile data.

Meanwhile, the 32GB Google Pixel XL in Really Blue is £50.99 per month with the same allowances, and again is free upfront

Both of these deals include a free Daydream VR Headset and 10 BAFTA winning movies.

Carphone Warehouse is yet to reveal its pricing, but the black Google Pixel is currently listed at £599.99 SIM-free, while the XL is an eye-watering £719.99.