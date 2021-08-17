Exclusive: PS5 restock date and time at GameStop and Sony Direct – here's when

Exclusive: The PS5 restock date is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the PlayStation 5 is in stock – if you follow Matt and turn on notifications. What time the PS5 restock happens is the big question, and we have an answer for one of the two scheduled restocks: at exactly 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT anyone with the Sony Direct email invite will be able to access a virtual queue lottery for the chance to buy the console at MSRP. Sony often (not always) has up a second virtual queue at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT for everyone without the email invite. The GameStop PS5 restock has been at 11am EDT / 8am PDT on a Tuesday recently, but that time isn't confirmed until 90 minutes before the PS5 stock launches.

Here's how to get fast PS5 restock alerts:

This is what you'll see when there's the PS5 is in stock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 restock news: August 17 – Sony console stock

We've been touting exclusive sources that suggested a GameStop PS5 restock was happening this week before Wednesday, and sure enough, we've finally nailed down the restock date: it's scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

It's not the only PS5 restock retailer in the US making news today. While GameStop is offering bundles tomorrow, Sony Direct – the official website for Sony's PlayStation brand – is also having a restock of its console: $499 for the PS5 Disc and $399 for the PS5 Digital, both at MSRP.

This marks two very different ways to buy the console. Different prices and different methods of checking out (clicking an add-to-cart button and refreshing rentlentlessly at GameStop vs waiting in a virtual queue at Sony Direct).

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Next PS5 restock date at GameStop: Scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17

Scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17 Last PS5 restock date at GameStop: Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 3-5 days

The next GameStop PS5 restock is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17, according to PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider, citing exclusive sources. Matt and TechRadar have had the exclusive news about the last two GameStop PS5 restock dates.

GameStop has spent two weeks amassing console inventory for online orders after doing two consecutive back-to-back PS5 restocks both two and three weeks ago. By skipping the restock last Tuesday, it has more consoles for sale – all in bundle form.

GameStop PS5 restock time: when to check

The GameStop PS5 restock time isn't officially confirmed until 90 minutes before the console restocks, but we know that the retailer has sold its PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital bundles on Tuesdays at the same time for the last month.

That time is around 11am EDT / 8am PDT and has been since June 2021. We've seen GameStop launch bundle orders at other times, too, mostly at 2pm EDT / 11am PDT, but the retailer hasn't done that for a while.

That's why it remains best to wait for our GameStop PS5 restock alert at 11am EDT, just in case the retailer has PlayStation 5 bundles in the morning. Only once was the restock time any earlier than that in 2021, happening at 9am EDT.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / rblfmr)

Will PS5 be sold in GameStop stores?

No, the PS5 has not been sold at GameStop stores during 2021 for two very obvious reasons. First, the pandemic caused many retailers in the US to pull back on plans to restock hard-to-find consoles and GPUs that could cause anxious crowds.

Second, as we saw with the Best Buy GPU restock last month and Pokemon Cards at Target earlier in 2021, fights have broken out when tensions are so high. While many people think the online process is unfair, and they're right, the in-person logistics are oftentimes not any better, and GameStop knows this.

Do you need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member?

Yes, you need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to get the PS5 bundles from GameStop. It costs $15 per year for this membership and it deters resellers.

GameStop labels this 'early access' but this is confusing. We can explain it better: you get first access to consoles, not access any earlier than the posted time.

In fact, the GameStop restock time is often late, turning on the add-to-cart button without allowing you to add the console to your cart for several minutes. This throws many people off and they peel away from buying it, despite our expert advice.

GameStop PS5 restock time without a membership

Everyone without a membership has to wait. When can non-members buy a PS5 at GameStop? So far, the answer has been never. They always run out before all of the GameStop PowerUp Pro Rewards members can buy them, so no one else gets a chance. Demand has just been that high since launch.

Important: In other words, in the past, you've had a 0% chance of getting a PS5 if you're not a member. You have a 75% chance of getting a console if you are a member.

How much does a GameStop membership cost?

If you're really interested in the GameStop PS5 restock bundles, then the PowerUp Rewards Pro is completely worth it. It costs $15 annually (you do not need to renew for the following year if you don't want to).

This barrier to entry is actually a good thing: it weeds out resellers, making it far less profitable for people to buy a PS5 console and sell it for profit on eBay or StockX, charging more than $800 to consumers who fail to get lucky at stores like GameStop, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy. GameStop is catering to true gamers.

Some people have asked PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider if "it's worth it for $15 a month" or "$20 a year." You don't need to pay either rate. Here are the facts: ut's $15 a year, so you will not be charged per month like many people think, and the $20 per year membership won't net you anything special except for the GameStop-backed Game Informer magazine in print form instead of digital.

Will GameStop have PS5 bundles only?

Yes, GameStop has been doing PS5 bundles for much of 2021, and here's why. First, retailers don't actually make much money off of console sales. Profits are margin-thin; even Sony has lost money on the PS5 Disc console until recently. They all make up for this loss by selling games and accessories.

Second, we've seen what happens at Best Buy and Walmart when the PS5 is sold for MSRP without bundles: resellers and bots are always the first ones to claim consoles. This is another reseller deterrent along with the GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro membership.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

The next Sony Direct PS5 restock date is August 17, and so far this particular virtual queue is only open to anyone who has that coveted Sony Direct email invite.

The Sony Direct restock time is confirmed for these lucky few: 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, according to an official email sent by email@email.playstation.com. About half of the time (recently), Sony Direct has opened up a second virtual queue for everyone at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT.

The Sony Direct restock dates have been happening twice a month this summer, one limited to PSN users with the email invite and no one else, and another for people with the email invite and then everyone else.

Sony Direct email invite: how to get it

Getting the Sony Direct invite email today is a matter of luck, but we can tell you this: it's intended for PSN users, according to PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. While random, there are ways to open yourself up to getting the email invite.

(Image credit: Matt Swider)

Every time there's a Sony Direct restock, we get thousands of Twitter direct messages asking how to sign up for the Sony Direct email, and Sony's method is – naturally – buried in a bunch of submenus. Matt will walk you through the process – if you're on the newsletter list.