PS5 restock coming to GameStop on Thursday – here's how to get it

You'll be able to buy PS5 from GameStop in the coming hours, according to the US retailer, which is giving everyone a quick heads up before Thursday's PS5 restock.

We first heard about this GameStop PS5 update via the store's official Twitter account. GameStop is tempting fate and the honed capabilities of deal seekers who have been clicking into online queues since the console launched on November 12.

While GameStop announced the restock in advance, it noted that the stock will come in console bundles – so it’s unclear if they’ll also be selling the systems on their own. Fortunately, it’s not just PS5, as there will be bundles for Xbox Series X restock and more Nintendo Switch consoles to pick up, too.

Here's where to to check for PS5 restock:

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKlJanuary 20, 2021

Sadly, GameStop didn’t state when the PS5 restock will take place, but we’d guess toward the afternoon given previous console drops. But keep checking to make sure GameStop doesn’t have another surprise announcement.

PS5 restock: why now is better than ever

If you’re reading this, you may have been struggling to buy a PS5 since November, and you aren’t alone: many consumers have tried jumping in online queue after queue to no avail, as the consoles sell out before they get a chance to buy one. It’s not you, it’s low supply and enormous demand for a new generation of consoles after seven years of PS4 and Xbox One.

Even if you don’t end up getting a unit with this restock, we can guarantee more will come – likely within the week. Retailers have quietly continued their push to get more stock in on a regular basis, though as with all the restocks we’ve seen, they tend to come with little notice. This GameStop tweet, then, is a nice change of pace, giving all of us time to prepare.

And best of all, waiting this long means a shorter wait for all the new PS5 games slated to come out over the course of 2021.