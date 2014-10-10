The Apple Watch has graced the cover of Vogue in China

The Apple Watch amped up its pre-release presence this week with a prominent appearance on the cover of respected fashion magazine Vogue China.

The smartwatch also appeared in photos inside the magazine. Apparently it's a fashion statement.

Apple has been working hard to get the Apple Watch noticed in fashion circles, with appearances at Paris Fashion Week and fashion bloggers on-hand at the Watch's reveal.

This Chinese cover comes just a week after US Vogue published an interview with Apple designer Jony Ive about the company's latest gotta-have-it-gadget.

