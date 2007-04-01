Vita Audio launches DAB-FM table radio

Vita Audio has launched a new table-top DAB/FM radio, the R2 Stereo - a twin-speaker version of the R1 radio it launched in January.

Like its R1 sibling, the R2 boasts hi-fi cojones aplenty thanks to a combination of press wood pulp (renowned for its acoustic properties, apparently) and a pair of 3.5-inch watt speakers that can handle a nominal 10W per channel.

Other key features include 10 radio station presets, a front-mounted headphone socket and two gold-plated line inputs - handy for plugging in an iPod or other MP3 player as well as other hi-fi components.

But it's perhaps the user interface that is the R2's finest hour, with a RotoDial interface that makes it easy to fnd your way through the various system settings.

The R2 is available in two finishes - one in walnut veneer for £220, and the other in ivory veneer for £250. Both models go on sale in May.