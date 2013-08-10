White Google Nexus 4 stock finally arrives in UK through the back door

When the limited edition white Google Nexus 4 handset sold out in double-quick time on the US Play store in June, the chances of seeing it land in the UK sat somewhere between 'slim' and 'none.'

Well, colour us surprised! Because the white-hued version of the LG-made Android Jelly Bean device has made its way to British shores and is available to snap up now

While there's still no sign of it on the UK Google Play Store, third-party online retailer Expansys has somehow gotten its hands on some stock, which it claims will arrive in four days.

The retailer is charging £310 for the 16GB device (that's £30 more than Google charges for the black device) and is pledging that shipping will commence in between 7-9 days.

Groundbreaker

The Nexus 4 itself was a groundbreaker in terms of offering high-end specs for low-end cost, but was plagued by supply issues meaning many hoping to obtain the device were forced to look elsewhere.

With the possibility of a Nexus 5 running Key Lime Pie on the horizon, the quad-core, Nexus 4 isn't quite the hot commodity it was a few months back, but it remains a great SIM-free option.

It rocks a 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 screen with 320 pixels-per-inch, a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and an 8-megapixel camera to boot.

As of last month, it also has Android 4.3 Jelly Bean available too, so perhaps that's something to consider -especially with the current penchant for the raw Android experience.

