Vodafone launches Nearly New plan with cheaper phones and contracts

Vodafone has devised another innovative way to put the top smartphones into the hands of users, with the launch of its Nearly New plan.

The scheme, which is available for pay monthly and pay-as-you-go, will offer a significant discounts for customers who're happy to forego a brand new phone in order to save a few quid.

Under the Nearly New plan, customers can sign up for a free Samsung Galaxy S3, HTC One X and iPhone 4 on a £33 a month tariff.

The equivalent tariff, for the Galaxy S3 would be £37, plus a £99 premium on the handset, if customers buy a brand new phone.

£155 off an iPhone 4

The Nearly New scheme also stretches to the pre-pay market, with customers able to grab an 8GB iPhone 4 for just £250 compared to the £405 users would be expected to pay for a brand new blower.

The handsets are "phones that have been returned in very good condition by Vodafone customers," the company said in a press release.

"All phones go through a strict series of checks and processes (including a full security wipe) before being placed on the scheme and are re-boxed with all the right accessories."

The launch of the Nearly New plan, comes following the arrival of the Red Hot scheme, which allows users to rent a handset from the network and upgrade it each and every 12 months.