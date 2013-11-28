T-Mobile's Sony Xperia Z1 looks like it might have some changes

A new pair of photos of the alleged US T-Mobile version of the Sony Xperia Z1 have leaked, indicating it could be well and truly on its way.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the new renders of the T-Mobile Xperia Z1 appeared on the Chinese forum Digi-Wo.

This is the first time we've caught a glimpse of the front of T-Mobile's US variation on the Z1.

The back features the T-Mobile logo (if you can see it under all those watermarks), but more importantly, there are some subtle changes to notice here.

Change is hard

For one thing, the headphone jack on top appears to have been moved from the center of the phone over to the left side.

In addition the front camera is on the other side of the Sony logo in this new render.

The photo above, courtesy of GSM Arena, highlights these changes with some big, helpful arrows.

Other than that, there appears to be a new hole on the back, likely for a microphone.

Xperia Z1 specs

If (more likely when) the Xperia Z1 hits T-Mobile in the US it looks like it will be slightly different from T-Mobile UK's version.

It's unknown whether the specs will be different as well, but if not the Z1 will come with a quad-core processor, 5-inch 1080p display, 13-megapixel camera, and 2GB of RAM.

In TechRadar's Xperia Z1 review we awarded the smartphone four out of five stars, praising its battery life and some of Sony's customizations to the OS, but decrying its camera, screen and some of that Sony bloatware.

In addition to T-Mobile US's Xperia Z1 we've got our eyes peeled for another rumored variation of the Xperia Z, the Xperia Z1s.