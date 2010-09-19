T-Mobile HTC Desire Android 2.2 update lands

If you're a T-Mobile customer with an HTC Desire, then your Android 2.2 update time has come.

Go to Settings > About Phone > System Software Updates > Check Now, and you should get a message to let you know that Android 2.2 is ready to download.

It's a 90.93MB update so you might want to do it over your Wi-Fi connection.

Wondering about Android 2.2 features and whether you should bother? For starters, it's faster. And it has better HTML 5 support. And it allows you to use your phone as Wi-Fi hotspot.

