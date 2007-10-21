Start queuing for an 8GB Nokia N81

Can't wait for an iPhone? The much anticipated Nokia N81 multimedia handset is shipping as of today, Nokia has announced.

Both the original Nokia N81 and the new Nokia N81 8GB model will be available in the Carphone Warehouse within the next week or so. Vodafone and O2 are the two UK networks that have signed up to take it.

Phone floggers such as Expansys should also be selling the N81 contract-free. The estimated prices for the two handsets are £324 inc VAT (€360) for the Nokia N81, and £394 inc VAT (€430) for the Nokia N81 8GB model.

Nokia also said it would unveil its N-Gage games service before the end of the year. When that happens, you'll be able to download the free N-Gage application to your computer or straight onto the handset.