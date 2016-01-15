Sony's Xperia Z5 will finally come to the US - but has lost its fingerprint sensor

Sony's latest family of flagship smartphones is finally coming to the US. Both the Xperia Z5 and the Xperia Z5 Compact will be available for purchase on February 7 for $599 and $499, respectively.

Since their announcement nearly six months ago at IFA 2015, our pals in the UK have gotten cozy with Sony's Z5 lineup. But, I suppose later is better than never, especially since these phones still rock somewhat competitive specs based on what's available in early 2016.

The Xperia Z5 is loaded with Android Lollipop and backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor. It features a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, 3GB of RAM, a 23MP camera with 4K resolution video recording capability, IP68-rating waterproofing and a microSD card slot. The Z5 Compact might be smaller, but nearly all of these specs survive the shrink in size. The only knockdowns are the 4.6-inch 720p screen resolution and 2GB of RAM.

Is the Z5 for you?

We had a lot of nice things to say for the Z5, including that it boasts major design improvements and a better performing battery over what we found in the Z4 (also known as the Sony Xperia Z3+ outside of Japan). We loved the Z5 Compact, as well. That Sony can make its chipset work in two form factors shows its prowess in engineering excellence.

Both phones will be available for purchase unlocked in the US on February 7 on GSM networks, like AT&T and T-Mobile. Whether you buy one or not, you'll be seeing a lot more of the Xperia Z5 soon in the PS4-exclusive Uncharted 4. The multiplayer mode features several taunts, one of which involves your character snapping a selfie next to your defeated lump of flesh with Sony's latest flagship smartphone.

We were a bit worried about Xperia making a comeback in the US after Verizon and Sony announced that the Xperia Z4v wouldn't be released. It's still unknown how the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact will stack up to more affordable, similarly unlocked options like the OnePlus X, but we're nevertheless happy to see it reach US shores. Now, where's the Xperia Z5 Premium?

