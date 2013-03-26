Several hundred thousand US residents reportedly awaiting HTC One

The hype surrounding the new HTC One has continued to build, with the new flagship device garnering plenty of early praise.

Though we already know AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile will get the HTC One when it does finally arrive stateside, a slight delay has caused the anticipated device to miss its expected March release - with the affects being felt worldwide.

Even with the ambiguous new April release window, plenty of customers are already lining up for their chance to get the HTC One.

While none of the US carriers have started pre-orders just yet, HTC has indicated "several hundred thousand" residents have already pre-registered to be notified when actual pre-orders will begin.

One by one

According to sources speaking with FocusTaiwan, HTC is very pleased with the early returns on potential U.S. sales.

HTC President Jason Mackenzie expressed in an email to customers that response in the US has been "fantastic," and anticipation for the HTC One is the strongest the company has seen from initial feedback.

Though pre-registering isn't indicative of actual sales, that early turnout bodes well for HTC as rival phones like the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Sony Xperia Z are also expected to start shipping in April.

If HTC is able to recruit hundreds of thousands of customers before those other devices even arrive at market, it could certainly help the company recover from a disappointing fiscal year.

TechRadar has contacted HTC for more information, and we will update this story when we get a response.