Samsung filings reveal Apple's efforts to remove banned devices from stores

Federal Court rulings may have temporally put the kibosh on Samsung's Android-based Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Nexus, but that apparently wasn't enough for Apple, who is being accused of pressing retailers to remove the products from store shelves.

According to one published report, two Samsung filings revealed Friday show exactly how far Apple was willing to go in an effort to squash continued sales of its competitor's banned products.

Letters "to many carriers and retail companies that currently sell" the two products in question apparently notified them that "[a]t a minimum" they are required to "immediately remov[e] for sale the [banned product] from all physical and online venues under [their] direction or control."

Samsung claims that Apple mailed the letters involving the Galaxy Tab 10.1 on June 28, while similar documents involving the Galaxy Nexus were mailed on July 3, before the injunction received a stay of execution.

Samsung speaks out

Samsung hasn't taken the move lying down, telling the court "they are permitted to sell their existing inventory, even without a stay."

"Apple's menacing letters greatly overreach, incorrectly claiming that third-party retailers are subject to the prohibitions of the preliminary injunction, which they clearly are not," the Korean manufacturer added.

Filings continue to fly back and forth in Federal Court between the two companies, so this battle is clearly not over quite yet.

Via Foss Patents