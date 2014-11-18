Nokia's Z Launcher is available on your Android phone right now

The announcement of the Android-toting Nokia N1 tablet has stolen many a headline today, but there's more from the Finnish firm than just another Google powered slate.

Nokia has built a new interface for its Android effort, dubbed the Z Launcher, which it claims will service you with the right apps at the right time.

You can download the beta of the Z Launcher onto your Android phone from Google Play now - and it's free, so why not give it a go?

Nokia is keen to stress that its launcher learns your habits over time, and the on-screen tutorial reminds you to give it a few days before making up your mind.

Ready for launch

There's no guarantee the Z Launcher will work on your particular handset, with the site stating: "Z Launcher is currently optimized for popular devices including Nexus 5, Galaxy S5, S4, S3, Moto X, Moto G, HTC One and Sony Xperia Z1. We are currently supporting English language markets."

We've managed to get it running on the OnePlus One, so give it a go and see what happens. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.