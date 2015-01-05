Nokia's not dead yet: Microsoft announces new budget smartphone

We were unsure whether we'd see a Nokia branded phone again but Microsoft has just unveiled a new one: the Nokia 215, an incredibly low-cost non-smart mobile.

It won't get your gadget lust flowing like the Nokia Lumia 930, but the Nokia 215 proves the phone brand isn't quite dead yet. Until now we thought the Nokia name had been retired after Microsoft acquired Nokia's phone division in 2014 but it seems Microsoft still has plans for the classic phone brand.

The phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, and uses the proprietary Nokia 30+ operating system rather than Android or ancient Nokia fave Symbian.

You won't be playing all the latest games on the Nokia 215 but it does at least offer a basic Opera Mini web browser, although with just basic 2G connectivity on offer it won't be too fast.

There are two versions of the Nokia 215, one with a single SIM slot and one with two, a classic move for a phone designed for emerging markets.

However, Microsoft Devices does say that the Nokia 215 will be heading to selected European markets in early 2015 as well as spots in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The Nokia 215 will cost less than £30 and, like heading through a time warp, should outlast virtually any smartphone with a claimed 29 days of standby stamina off a charge.

Fancy an ultra-cheapo mobile? The Nokia 215 will come in green, black and white shades.