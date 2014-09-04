Nokia Lumia 730 wants to be the saviour of the selfies

Microsoft is another one guilty of encouraging the selfie trend, having just announced the Lumia 735 and 730 Dual-SIM which puts all its focus on the front-facing camera.

Speaking at IFA 2014, Chris Weber, CVP, Mobile Devices Sales at Microsoft, made a point of the poor quality of Ellen DeGeneres's famous Oscar selfie - apparently the world deserves better.

The Lumia 730 and 735 put a 5MP camera on the front with a 24mm focal length, and come with a Lumia Selfie app, which does everything you'd expect. It'll also be available to download to other Lumia devices.

Features

Both handsets also have a 720p 4.7-inch display, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 6.7MP rear camera.

Storage is a paltry 8GB of onboard with support for microSD cards of up to 128GB and Nokia is throwing in 15GB of cloud storage through MIcrosoft's OneDrive.

The 730 will be available for 199 Euros while the LTE-enabled 735 will sell for 219 Euros.