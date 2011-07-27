Microsoft releases 'complete' Mango SDK

Microsoft has made its third big Windows Phone Mango announcement of the last 24 hours by releasing a "more complete" build of the operating system to assist app developers.

Earlier on Wednesday we learned that the Fujitsu Toshiba IS12T will be the first handset to boast Mango, featuring a 13.2mp camera, 32GB internal storage and an 800x480p, 3.7-inch display.

Yesterday Microsoft revealed it had finished work on the long-awaited OS upgrade and had handed the completed build over to manufacturers.

Now app developers will have access to an all new version of the SDK in order to create new and exciting applications for the Mango platform before its launch this autumn.

More complete build

Senior Product Manager for Windows Phone Cliff Simpkins said on the company blog: "We've received positive feedback on the Mango tools and bits we've shared, but appreciate that many devs are still interested in working with a more complete build.

"Today's refresh of the tools represent a month of great progress by the engineering team, further refining and improving the Mango developer experience.

"What we are providing is a genuine release candidate build, with enough code checked in and APIs locked down that this OS is close enough to RTM that, as a developer, it's more than capable to see you through the upcoming RC drop of the tools and app submission."

Although much of the smoke has cleared, and the Mango picture is now much more illuminated than it was just yesterday, we still don't know when the first handset will arrive in the UK.

Come on Microsoft, throw us a freakin' bone here.

via CNET