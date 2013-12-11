Huawei Ascend P7 to be the take the ultimate selfie phone?

News that Huawei is producing the Ascend P7 should be no surprise, with a leaked document showing the successor to the P6 will have a market-leading selling point.

Alongside a a raft of budget devices like the Ascend G300 and Ascend G510, the Huawei Ascend P6 has helped gain the Chinese firm the title of 'third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world'.

A leaked internal document found by GSM Arena shows a device under the code name 'Sophia', set for release in April 2014. This has led to speculation that this will be the new Huawei Ascend P7.

The most noticeable specification of 'Sophia' is the front facing camera; a whopping 4 times larger than most, an impressive 8MP. This makes it 3MP larger than the front sensor found on the Ascend P6.

8 megapixels, but not 8 cores

Rumours surrounding an octa-core processor handset are limited to the Honor 4 as the Ascend P7 comes toting a HiSilicon Balong 910 1.6GHz quad-core CPU, backed up with 2GB RAM.

Storage wise, the Ascend P7 comes with 16GB of internal space, although there will also be a microSD card slot.

Elsewhere, the P7 comes 4G-enabled, with a 5-inch 1080p screen and 2460mAh battery, as well as being made out of "exquisite materials".. we assume that means diamonds, rubies and Angel Delight.

And let's not forget about the middlingly-interesting Emotion UI, which has been boosted to 2.0 and will run over an 'unspecified' version of Android.

