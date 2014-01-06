Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G keeps the size, ups the speed at CES

Huawei has gone official with its Ascend Mate 2 4G at CES 2014, giving last year's model a lesson in LTE speed.

The new phone comes with 4G LTE built in and the refreshed model has been given a number of more visible upgrades too, including a slimmer design that comes in at 9.5mm thick and – 0.4mm thinner than its predecessor.

That 720p IPS display is still the familiar 6.1 inches though, keeping this still very much in "phablet" territory.

Yes mate!

The new 1.6GHz quad-core processor should also make things a bit more zippy. We were pretty let down with the performance of the first Ascend Mate.

On the back is a 13-megapixel camera for 1080p video while a 5-megapixel camera can be found on the front. It'll be Android Jelly Bean 4.3 on this one, no KitKat love for now.

Finally, there's now double the storage with 16GB to play with and a microSD slot for when you use all of that up. All in all, not too shabby.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but you'll be the first to know when we hear more.