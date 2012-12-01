HTC Windows Phone 8S won't make it to the US

The tale of HTC's Windows Phone 8S stateside is a strange one, and now it looks like the final chapter is that we will never officially get to see it on U.S. shores.

Engadget first reported that HTC is going to focus its U.S. Windows Phone 8 efforts on the 8X and won't sell the lower-end 8S here any time soon. An HTC spokesperson confirmed this to TechRadar.

"The Windows Phone 8X by HTC is our signature Windows Phone available at AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless in the U.S.," the spokesperson said.

"With our focus on the Windows Phone 8X by HTC, the Windows Phone 8S is not currently planned for distribution in the U.S. market."

Backtrack

This revelation contradicts statements made by HTC President of Global Sales and Marketing Jason Mackenzie during the press event that introduced the 8X and 8S.

At the time, Mackenzie said both phones would make it to the three carriers sometime in November.

However, as TechRadar asked around, carriers would only comment on the availability of the Windows Phone 8X, never mentioning the 8S. Now we know why.

Though it's always nice to have more choices (especially brightly colored ones), higher-spec phones like the 8X and Nokia Lumia 920 are more than adequate WP8 options.

We could always see HTC change its mind somewhere down the road, but for now, bid adieu to any hopes you had of holding an 8S handset.