Peloton's workout app is now available Apple TV – here's how to get it

Peloton's home workout app is now available for Apple TV, making it easier to exercise at home while gyms are closed (and keep up the good habits once they re-open).

Peloton is best known for its studio cycling classes, all of which are available through the app, but you'll also get access to a wide range of other workouts, including treadmill running and floor-based disciplines including yoga, HIIT and dance cardio.

Some of these, such as certain strength training workouts, will call for equipment like dumbbells, but many others need no special kit at all.

The Peloton app is subscription-based, with a fee of $12.99 / £12.99 per month, but you can try it free for 30 days to make sure it's right for you. You'll need to enter your credit card details to sign up, but you won't be charged if you cancel before the month is up.

You can download the app for Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch through the App Store, and for Android through Google Play.