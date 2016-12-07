Pandora Premium wants to take on Spotify when it launches in early 2017

The curtain has finally lifted on Pandora Premium, the venerable music service's answer to Spotify Premium, Apple Music and just about any other on-demand offering you use that costs 10 big ones a month.

Pandora Premium is the new top tier of Pandora, joining the $4.99/month Pandora Plus and the free version (you know, the one with the ads).

Premium comes sans adverts, giving users access to a catalogue stuffed with millions of songs, according to The Verge. Tunes will also be available for offline enjoyment, and all that can be yours for $9.99/month (about £8, AU$14).

Pandora tells us Premium will roll out in Q1 2017, though we're awaiting word on whether it will launch outside the US.

Pandora's personal approach

If you're wondering what Pandora Premium does differently than Spotify, it's in allowing users to easily add songs to a particular playlist by simply pressing a button, The Verge reports. There's personalized search results based on your listening habits as well as a browsing section unique to you.

You'll also see shades of Rdio, parts of which Pandora scooped up when the former filed for bankruptcy last year, in the app, too.

Radio stations and the thumbs up are part of the Premium package, and the service even includes a station comprised of every single song that's ever gotten your approval. We cringe to think of some of our choices from years gone by.

Pandora Premium has some other intriguing bells and whistles, but whether it's enough to sway you away from Spotify or Apple Music - or to start paying for Pandora if you don't mind the ads - is a big question mark.