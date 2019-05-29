Oppo Reno 10x Zoom to go on sale in the UAE on June 3

While the standard edition of Oppo Reno has been available in the UAE for some time, the higher-end version that's capable of 10x hybrid zoom goes on sale from June 3.

There is just one configuration the phone will be released by Oppo which is with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and that will cost you AED 3,299. It will be available in the same two colors as the regular Oppo Reno which are Ocean Green and Jet Black.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen without any cutouts for a notch. It allows a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and gives the display an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports the full range of DCI-P3 colour gamut making it a good option to consume content on. The phone's display is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. It is also home to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Reno 10x Zoom has a glass back which is treated with matte blasting technique to give it a glossy finish.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 as its GPU. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot to expand the storage by upto 256GB.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based ColourOS 6.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a triple camera setup which consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 13MP telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera supports PDAF and Laser autofocus along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The 16MP selfie camera is housed in a motorized module that pops-up like a shark-fin when the front-camera is triggered.

In addition, the phone has stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 4,065mAh battery at its disposal and supports 20W fast charging via VOOC adapter that's provided in-the-box.