Oppo launches Reno 4 series in the Middle East

Oppo yesterday announced the launch of its latest Reno 4 series in the Middle East yesterday at a virtual event titled ‘Own the Night’. The Reno 4 series consists of three phones- Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4.

All three phones will be available for pre-order starting today, September 23rd, across select retailers and online stores as well as Oppo’s official website. Customers who pre-order Reno 4 Pro 5G get Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds for free while those who pre-order Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 will receive Oppo Enco W31 and W11 wireless earbuds respectively.

The Reno 4 series is headlined by the Reno 4 Pro 5G, which is priced at AED2,499 and comes in Galactic Blue and Space Black. It packs a 6.5-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with 1080x2400 resolution with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Oppo)

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 765G that comes with an integrated 5G chip coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (non-expandable). The Reno 4 Pro 5G also features Oppo’s fastest charging tech, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that can charge the phone’s 4,000mAh battery fully in just 36 minutes.

There’s a triple camera array on the back that includes a 48MP IMX586 Sony sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens that promises to take stellar night time videos and a 13MP telephoto lens that supports 5x hybrid optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

Oppo’s pushing the nighttime prowess of the camera setups across the Reno 4 series, which feature a dedicated Ultra Night wide-angle mode for video on the Reno 4 Pro 5G and various Night modes for photos on all Reno 4 phones.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Reno 4 Pro is priced at AED1,999 and comes with 256GB built-in storage (expandable and 8GB RAM as well as 65W SuperVOOC charging tech for its 4,000mAh battery. It’s available in Starry Night or Galactic Blue. It has the same 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen as the 5G variant and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G.

On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup including a 48MP main snapper followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The regular Reno 4 is priced at AED1,499 and comes equipped with Snapdragon 720G along with 128GB of expandable built-in storage and 8GB RAM. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a dual-punch hole 32MP selfie camera and sports the same quad-camera array on the back as the Reno4 Pro.

Also launched at the event, Oppo’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds Oppo Enco W51 powered by high-end dual-core digital noise reduction chip, hybrid ANC tech and intuitive double and triple tap controls.