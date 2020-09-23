Oppo launches Reno 4 series in the Middle East

Oppo yesterday announced the launch of its latest Reno 4 series in the Middle East yesterday at a virtual event titled ‘Own the Night’. The Reno 4 series consists of three phones- Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4.
All three phones will be available for pre-order starting today, September 23rd, across select retailers and online stores as well as Oppo’s official website. Customers who pre-order Reno 4 Pro 5G get Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds for free while those who pre-order Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 will receive Oppo Enco W31 and W11 wireless earbuds respectively.
The Reno 4 series is headlined by the Reno 4 Pro 5G, which is priced at AED2,499 and comes in Galactic Blue and Space Black. It packs a 6.5-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with 1080x2400 resolution with support for 90Hz refresh rate.
It’s powered by the Snapdragon 765G that comes with an integrated 5G chip coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (non-expandable). The Reno 4 Pro 5G also features Oppo’s fastest charging tech, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that can charge the phone’s 4,000mAh battery fully in just 36 minutes.
There’s a triple camera array on the back that includes a 48MP IMX586 Sony sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens that promises to take stellar night time videos and a 13MP telephoto lens that supports 5x hybrid optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.
Oppo’s pushing the nighttime prowess of the camera setups across the Reno 4 series, which feature a dedicated Ultra Night wide-angle mode for video on the Reno 4 Pro 5G and various Night modes for photos on all Reno 4 phones.
The Reno 4 Pro is priced at AED1,999 and comes with 256GB built-in storage (expandable and 8GB RAM as well as 65W SuperVOOC charging tech for its 4,000mAh battery. It’s available in Starry Night or Galactic Blue. It has the same 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen as the 5G variant and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G.
On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup including a 48MP main snapper followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.
The regular Reno 4 is priced at AED1,499 and comes equipped with Snapdragon 720G along with 128GB of expandable built-in storage and 8GB RAM. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a dual-punch hole 32MP selfie camera and sports the same quad-camera array on the back as the Reno4 Pro.
Also launched at the event, Oppo’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds Oppo Enco W51 powered by high-end dual-core digital noise reduction chip, hybrid ANC tech and intuitive double and triple tap controls.