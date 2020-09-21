Oppo announces Reno 4 Pro 5G for the Middle East

Oppo will introduce its all-new Reno 4 series phones later this week in the Middle East. The launch will happen via a virtual event dubbed “Own the Night” set to happen on Tuesday, 22nd September at 7pm UAE time.

Oppo’s already launched its Reno4 series in China and India but here in the Middle East, we’ll get the global variant of the Reno 4 Pro, which will have 5G and slightly different specs to the non-5G variants in other regions.

The complete list of specs for the global variant is still a mystery but we’ll have more information after the launch on Tuesday. Oppo’s promising an all-new design for their new Reno series including a patent-pending design technique that introduces gradient color in mix of matte and glitter finish and we’re hoping this is matched with some key spec upgrades.

What we do know for sure is that the Reno4 Pro 5G will come with a vast suite of camera software tricks found on its previous Reno series includingNight Video, AI Color Portrait Mode, Ultra Steady Video and Smart Slow Motion among others.

Oppo’s also including its best in class 65W SuperVOOC Flash charging technology that charges’s the smartphone’s 4,000mAh battery from zero to full in just 36 minutes. This is a big feature to add to a mid-range smartphone and we’re excited to test it out.

Alongside the Reno4 series, Oppo will also launch their latest wireless headphones, Oppo Enco, which come equipped with powerful hybrid Active Noise Cancelling tech.