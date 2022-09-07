Oppo India gives a makeover to its service centres and approach - All details here

Audio player loading…

With many smartphone brands offering similar devices, it is their customer service that can provide them the edge. Oppo India seems to have understood this well. The brand has announced the unveiling of its Service Centre 3.0. which seeks to improve customer service and experience

The company said that customers visiting the new Oppo 3.0 service centres will now also be able to witness product demonstrations and face–to–face repair and service for handheld devices. This is being done to ensure authenticity and security of all parts and the device itself, thus assuring safety of the data.

Oppo introduces EMI options for repair

(Image credit: Oppo India)

Further, Oppo has also introduced pick-up and drop services from the customer's place itself. This service will be operational across 13,000 pin codes in India, Oppo said in a statement. Devices get picked up for repair and fixed devices will be returned within 3-5 working days. The TAT (Turn Around Time) for returning devices within a week is claimed to be among the best in the industry. Users can book a servicing pick-up for their Oppo smartphones in India from October 2022. To schedule a pickup of any Oppo device, customers just need to call the toll-free number (18001032777) between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oppo is also introducing industry-first EMI options on repairs to their customers on all eligible debit & credit cards.

Saurabh Chaturvedi, Head of Customer Service, Oppo India, said, "we set a new industry benchmark in after-sales servicing with the launch of service centre 3.0. Further, to offer a faster, easier, and more convenient customer experience, we have introduced device pickup and drop services which will ensure accessibility of quality technology across the country."

Oppo users sharing their queries on social media receives a first-level response in less than 20 mins and experiences an overall TAT of less than 4hrs, the company claimed.

The new service centres 3.0 are functional in Chandigarh, Kochi, Calicut, and Lucknow. OPPO plans to expand its service centre 3.0 upgrade to all the service centres by 2024 across Tier-1, 2, and 3 cities in India.