OnePlus Watch price leak suggests it could be the go-to cheap smartwatch

We know the OnePlus Watch is confirmed to appear at the OnePlus 9 launch event on March 23, but now we’ve got a better idea of how much it’ll cost too.

According to serial OnePlus leaker Ishan Agarwal , the Chinese company’s wearable debut will cost around €150 on the European market (which converts to around $178 / £128 / AU$230).

At that price range, the OnePlus Watch undercuts the launch cost of many of its mid-range smartwatch competitors, including the Amazfit GTS 2 , and be notiecably cheaper than more premium options like the Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 .

Of course, it’s worth taking every rumor with a healthy helping of salt, though we already know the watch is set to enter the market at an 'affordable price point', as per recent comments made by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on a company forum .

OnePlus Watch will start at around €150 for the European/EU Market.Official Renders of Black & Silver versions below.Do NOT Convert to your own currencies and assume the price! It will be different. #OnePlus9Series #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/j8e1Hi9rnoMarch 22, 2021 See more

Agarwal also advises caution when converting this expected European price into other currencies – he warns they ‘will be different’ than expected – but these conversions nonetheless offer a good indicator of the ballpark figure expected of the OnePlus Watch worldwide.

What we expect to see

Despite its imminent official announcement, we’ve already seen what the OnePlus Watch will look like – and we’ve got an idea of what its internals might look like, too.

A tweet posted by popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy revealed a circular case, two visible side buttons and a rubber wristband; a design which most rumors predicted.

Watch out! We've got a lot more to show on March 23 👀 https://t.co/xpsgV8hk9kMarch 19, 2021 See more

The design looks similar to the circular Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (without the touch dial), but this single image doesn’t reveal a great deal else about the watch. We do know it’s expected to arrive in a silver color variant (thanks, Android Central ), in addition to the black case color featured above.

We also know the OnePlus Watch won’t come running Google’s Wear OS software, suggesting we could see it using its own proprietary operating system (rather than Apple’s watchOS or rival Samsung’s Tizen OS). Previous leaks also pointed towards this being the case.

All our questions will be answered on March 23, though, so make sure you stay tuned to TechRadar for our coverage of the OnePlus 9 launch event.

