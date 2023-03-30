OnePlus Nord 3 certifications point to an impending launch and speedy charging

OnePlus looks to be about to enter a busy period, because not only is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite landing on April 4, but it seems like we might see the OnePlus Nord 3 soon too.

While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed anything about this latter phone yet, it’s been spotted on various certification sites (via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab)), suggesting that it exists and it’s landing soon, as well as revealing some details about the phone.

Certifications for the phone have so far been spotted in China, India, Singapore, and Germany, and in each case these are official organizations, which are granted access to devices before they launch. So the information they hold should be accurate.

From these, we can see that the OnePlus Nord 3 apparently has the model number CPH2493 and features 80W fast charging. It’s also listed, unsurprisingly, as having 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

So the most notable detail here is the charging speed, which is an improvement on the 65W OnePlus Nord 2, and quite a high speed for a mid-range phone.

It’s also worth noting that the phone’s presence on these certification databases suggests that it will launch soon, as usually phones appear in these places within a few months of release.

That tallies with what we’ve already heard, as earlier leaks suggested the OnePlus Nord 3 would launch in either late June or early July, so at the time of writing, there might be around three months to go.

No need to wait

If you’re keen to find out more about the OnePlus Nord 3 then you might not need to wait for its official unveiling, as leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) has previously said this will be the global version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 2V.

That phone has already launched, so we know all about it. Specs then include a 6.74-inch 1240 x 2772 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 512GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, a triple-lens camera led by a 64MP sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W charging.

So, the charging speed matches what certifications suggest we’ll get, adding credence to the idea that this really is the OnePlus Nord 3. Hopefully it is, because that’s an impressive assortment of specs for a mid-range phone.

That said, the global version may well launch with less RAM and storage than the OnePlus Ace 2V tops out at. There’s also some question over whether this really is what we’ll get with the Nord 3, as leaker @Gadgetsdata (opens in new tab) has previously leaked different specs.

Either way though, if the OnePlus Nord 3 is priced right it has a good chance of ranking among the best OnePlus phones.