OnePlus’ next Android phone could land on April 28 with 150W charging

We’ve been hearing for a while that OnePlus is working on a phone with 150W charging, and that handset might almost be here, as the company is holding a launch event on April 28.

While it hasn’t said what will be unveiled, in a tweet (opens in new tab) it has provided some hints, saying we’ll see “an array of OnePlus devices” with a picture showing what appears to be two phones, along with some earbuds.

The reason we think one of these phones might be the 150W handset is that this phone is due soon, with OnePlus previously saying it would land in Q2 of the year, meaning April, May or June.

Not only that, but this latest teaser includes the text “More Power to You,” which could refer to charging power – though of course it might refer to the chipset or RAM.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYouGet your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3ZaApril 11, 2022 See more

The pictured phones also seem to include quite large camera blocks, though that doesn’t tell us much, since – even if these are accurate representations of the handsets – OnePlus often goes in for large camera blocks.

So what phones exactly might we see? Well, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus Nord 2T are all thought to be on the horizon, so we may well see any two of those three phones. Of those, the OnePlus 10R is likely to be the closest to a flagship, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is sure to be the most affordable.

For what it’s worth, leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) (who has a solid track record) reckons we’ll see the Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus 10R at this event. As for the earbuds, those are almost certainly the OnePlus Nord Buds, as Jambor says as much and they’ve also recently been spotted on the company’s Indian website by Mukul Sharma (opens in new tab).

That said, India is a key word there – since this launch appears to be specifically for India, we can’t be sure which if any of these devices will land elsewhere, and any that do might not until a later date.

Analysis: what to expect from the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite

So we’ve established that the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will likely be announced on April 28, but what can you expect from them?

Leaks suggest that the 10R will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a quad-lens camera with a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP snapper.

The Nord CE 2 Lite meanwhile is thought to have a 6.59-inch Full HD screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W charging.

Eagle-eyed readers will note that there’s no mention of 150W charging here, but nor do either of these phones really fulfil the promise of “more power” in any other sense based on these leaks, so it’s entirely possible that some of these details are wrong. In any case, we'll find out soon.