OnePlus 6 will borrow more from the iPhone X than just its notch

The steady pour of OnePlus 6 leaks continues with one that’s actually intentional from the company’s Italian Facebook page. In a short video clip, gestures appear to be teased alongside a post caption that says “Speed up your experience with gestures.”

The exact nature of said gestures hasn’t been disclosed yet, though OnePlus has been loose-lipped on just about everything else including specs, but we have some hints to go on.

First off, the Android Oreo beta for the OnePlus 5T introduced gestures to the Oxygen OS experience which may end up on the OnePlus 6. Users who upgrade to this new software can swipe to go back in the interface, go home or to switch between recent apps.

Will gestures make it or break it?

We wouldn’t put it past OnePlus to deliver some special gestures to go along with the launch of the anticipated OnePlus 6. But as to how useful they are in the moment-to-moment navigation will be up for debate.

Gestures are usually a niche feature, even if they are well implemented. And along with the OnePlus 6 cribbing the iPhone X’s notch and some of its gesture features, they could end up being a stand-out feature.

But if navigating in the usual style, which is just tapping and swiping, these gestures will likely continue to be optional. Either way, we’ll find out exactly what OnePlus has in store for its touchscreen very soon.

Via PhoneArena