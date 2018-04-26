OnePlus 6 will able to record Super Slo-Mo videos

The launch date for the OnePlus 6 is now officially on May 17 in Mumbai, but news about the phone doesn’t just end there. The company’s official India site reveals that the phone will be able to capture Super Slo-Mo videos.

Super Slo-Mo

Although the teaser doesn’t mention the feature’s resolution or frame rate capabilities, if OnePlus is trying to beat Samsung and Sony, then it will have to at least match the 960fps (frames-per-second) on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Not only is the frame rate important, but the size of the image matters as well. The Samsung flagship manages a 720p resolution while Sony’s Premium offering has a 1080p resolution.

Considering that the OnePlus 6 is expected to have a 6.28” screen with 2280x1080 resolution, it could opt for either choice. Ideally, OnePlus should offer 960fps at 1080p.

That's not all

There’s a new render of the OnePlus 6 that’s been making its way around. But, it should be noted that the leak doesn’t come from a tried and tested source. The images don’t really provide any new insight into the phone either.

OnePlus 6 Render

Source: GSMArena

We already know that the OnePlus 6 will have a front notch, that users will have the option of blacking out the screen around the edges to hide the notch, once the company rolls out an update. It’s also speculated that the phone will have a vertical dual camera setup with the fingerprint sensor located below.

Earlier OnePlus6 leak

What will change in terms of design from the OnePlus 5T, is that the phone’s alert slider will reportedly shift from the left to the right side of the phone or perhaps, be missing altogether. The screen of the smartphone will also be 0.27-inches bigger.

There isn't too long to wait now, the OnePlus 6 is finally going to be launched in May and even their Avengers model is now confirmed.