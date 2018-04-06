OnePlus 6 pictured again in another benchmark leak

We may have just been given another glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus 6 after an image appeared online claiming to show benchmark information on the screen of the phone.

The picture was sent to Dutch site Techtastic, and apparently depicts the OnePlus 6, complete with the screen notch the Chinese firm has already confirmed for the handset.

We also know that the OnePlus 6 will come with a Snapdragon 845 chipset inside, and that's mirrored in the leaked shot with the chip named on-screen.

There's a notch and the right chipset here (credit: TechTastic) (Image: © Techtastic)

Familiar look

While the image offers us little else in terms of specs or information on the handset, the phone here does look very similar to previous leaked shots claiming to be the OnePlus 6.

That gives this particular leak a little more weight, but with no information on the source of the shot it's always worth taking with a pinch of salt.

We're still waiting to learn of the OnePlus 6 launch date, but with the increased activity around the rumors of the phone we don't expect we'll have to wait too much longer.