OnePlus 6 photo shows the phone in both black and white

We know the official OnePlus 6 launch date is set for May 16 and you'll be able to buy it from May 21, but you won't need to wait until then to see the first official image of the phone.

We've already seen the OnePlus 6 design multiple times, but the new photo above shows the phone in both black and white for the first time.

The leaked image was posted on actor Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter profile and features Pete Lau from OnePlus. The photo has since been deleted from his feed - but not before Droid Life spotted it - suggesting it is the upcoming and unannounced phone.

Only a week to go

We can't see much of either of the phones in the image, but this is certain to be the OnePlus 6 as it has a centered dual camera with a fingerprint sensor just below it, as we've seen in leaks, and there's the OnePlus logo too.

Rumors suggest the company will also be releasing the phone in a dark blue, as well as the red shade we've seen OnePlus use on past handsets.

We've seen lots of the OnePlus 6 already, so there likely won't be many surprises when it comes to the launch date next week.