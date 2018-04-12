OnePlus 6 is likely imminent now the OnePlus 5T is sold out in Europe

The OnePlus 6 has been so heavily teased now that it’s surely on the way soon, but if more evidence for that were needed OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 5T is now out of stock on its website in the UK and across the rest of Europe.

This follows the phone also selling out in the US a couple of weeks ago, which suggests that the OnePlus 5T might now be tricky to get hold of in most parts of the world.

If you do still want one there is still stock at certain other retailers, including O2 in the UK, but now is really not the time to buy, since the OnePlus 6 will surely be out very soon, as OnePlus is going to want to start selling phones again as soon as possible.

Ahead of schedule

Though it’s worth noting that in the announcement of the OnePlus 5T selling out across Europe, OnePlus said this was ahead of schedule, so there may still be a bit of a wait for the OnePlus 6.

In any case, current rumors point to an announcement in April, so the new phone could be here in a matter of weeks. And we know quite a lot about it, including that it will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a notch and a headphone jack, suggesting it will be a flagship fit for 2018.

Given that the 5T has sold out we should learn everything else about the OnePlus 6 soon.