One of the worst parts of Microsoft Teams is getting a welcome makeover

A welcome upgrade is coming to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows that should make using the service a bit more bearable.

The company has revealed that its video conferencing platform will be updated in order to make it more seamless across different services, as well as an aesthetic makeover to make Microsoft Teams Rooms more appealing visually.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news, Microsoft says that the move will mean "key elements of the user interface" are aligned across the Windows and Android ecosystems, making the entire platform smoother and easier to use.

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

The updates, forming Microsoft Teams Rooms (opens in new tab) on Windows version 4.16, will present users with an entirely new look for the platform, including "vivid new ambient screens" and a refreshed calendar view that presents upcoming appointments for the entire day, as well as detailing when a room is available.

Microsoft says it has also updated a number of buttons on the Teams Room console to make it quicker and easier to access the most-used features. This includes placing the Meet, Call, Share and Join via ID buttons front and center, negating the need to cycle through long menus.

Users will also be able to customize the look and feel of Teams Room to their liking, with a range of personalization options available.

This includes a range of ambient screens to choose from, with five new themes added to the eight themes currently available. The front-of-room display shown during a meeting can also be tweaked to whatever specification is required, with an updated interface for the view switcher menu that includes the option to view either content + people, or people only.

Users will also be able to customize the Front Row view in a meeting, including the visibility of the meeting chat, as well as choosing which meeting component is displayed on the left and right panel.

Microsoft says the updates will be generally available towards the end of Q1 2023.