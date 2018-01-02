Nokia may be adding Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus to its lineup in 2018

HMD Global may be gearing up to launch both the Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus as part of its 2018 smartphone lineup, an APK file for the default Nokia camera app has revealed.

The company is also expected to launch its first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone, called the Nokia 1. Reports say HMD Global could be launching as many as six Nokia smartphones in the coming months.

According to a report by GizChina , the names Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus showed up on a teardown of the default Nokia camera app. This brings the number of leaked Nokia smartphones to six – the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 9 and the Nokia 1 had been spotted online earlier.

Six new Nokia phones

While the new reports don’t reveal the specifications of the Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus yet, it's thought the latter may feature a bigger display and improved processor, compared to the original Nokia 7 launched last year in China.

The Nokia 7 sported a 5.2-inch display, Snapdragon 630 processor and a glass design with aluminium frame.

On the other hand, the Nokia 4 seems to be a new smartphone altogether. Additionally, HMD Global is also reported to be preparing to launch the Nokia 1, which was leaked last month. The Nokia 1 is expected to be HMD’s first Android Go smartphone, rumored to feature an IPS LCD display with HD resolution, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.