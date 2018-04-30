Nokia 8 Sirocco flagship will be landing in Australia next month

Nokia has officially given Australia the launch dates and pricing on its latest range of phones that it announced at MWC this year , including its revamped flagship, the Nokia 8 Sirocco .

Although the Nokia 8 launched in late 2017, the new ‘Sirocco’ edition makes some considerably premium changes to HMD Global’s flagship. A 95% glass body with a stainless steel chassis, overhauled camera, wireless charging and a bigger, better OLED display bring the Sirocco up to scratch.

Hoping to give the fans a more premium offering than their Nokia 8 presented, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available in Australia from Tuesday, May 17 and will set you back $1,199.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

But wait...

The 2018 iteration of the Nokia 6 is a sturdy and sleek handset with a Full HD (1,080 x 1,920) 5.5-inch display, fast-charging battery, and an impressive camera with Carl Zeiss lens. The New Nokia 6 will launch on Friday, May 4 for $399.

Joining the Nokia 6 for a Friday launch will be the ultra-budget Nokia 1 ($149) which, as the name may suggest, slips in under the Nokia 2’s price point to fill out the company’s budget range.

If you’re after the new mid-range Nokia 7 Plus phablet, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, May 17, which launches alongside the Sirocco. For $649, you’ll get a decently snappy performer with slick styling and a 6-inch, Full HD+ display.

Nokia 7 Plus

A new wave of Android

The New Nokia 6, the Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be running a stock version of the latest Android 8 Oreo OS and, thanks to their inclusion in the Android One program, will be sure to get the latest updates from Google as they’re released.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 1 will arrive with a similar privilege but at the other end of the spectrum, as it’s one of the first handsets to be running Android Go (Oreo Edition) – an OS designed specifically for handsets running on 1GB of RAM or less.

Ideally, the adoption of such stable and regularly-supported Android systems should help trim the fat on the latest Nokia handsets and give them an edge in terms of snappy performance and software longevity.