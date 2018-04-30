Trending
Nokia 8 Sirocco flagship will be landing in Australia next month

Alongside a wave of budget and mid-range handsets

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, New Nokia 6

Nokia has officially given Australia the launch dates and pricing on its latest range of phones that it announced at MWC this year, including its revamped flagship, the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Although the Nokia 8 launched in late 2017, the new ‘Sirocco’ edition makes some considerably premium changes to HMD Global’s flagship. A 95% glass body with a stainless steel chassis, overhauled camera, wireless charging and a bigger, better OLED display bring the Sirocco up to scratch.

Hoping to give the fans a more premium offering than their Nokia 8 presented, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available in Australia from Tuesday, May 17 and will set you back $1,199.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

But wait...

The 2018 iteration of the Nokia 6 is a sturdy and sleek handset with a Full HD (1,080 x 1,920) 5.5-inch display, fast-charging battery, and an impressive camera with Carl Zeiss lens. The New Nokia 6 will launch on Friday, May 4 for $399.

Joining the Nokia 6 for a Friday launch will be the ultra-budget Nokia 1 ($149) which, as the name may suggest, slips in under the Nokia 2’s price point to fill out the company’s budget range.

If you’re after the new mid-range Nokia 7 Plus phablet, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, May 17, which launches alongside the Sirocco. For $649, you’ll get a decently snappy performer with slick styling and a 6-inch, Full HD+ display.

Nokia 7 Plus

A new wave of Android

The New Nokia 6, the Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be running a stock version of the latest Android 8 Oreo OS and, thanks to their inclusion in the Android One program, will be sure to get the latest updates from Google as they’re released.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 1 will arrive with a similar privilege but at the other end of the spectrum, as it’s one of the first handsets to be running Android Go (Oreo Edition) – an OS designed specifically for handsets running on 1GB of RAM or less.

Ideally, the adoption of such stable and regularly-supported Android systems should help trim the fat on the latest Nokia handsets and give them an edge in terms of snappy performance and software longevity.

