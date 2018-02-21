Nokia 8 Pro running on Snapdragon 845 reportedly in the works

HMD Global, the home of Nokia smartphones, is reportedly working on a powerful Nokia flagship smartphone. Tentatively named the Nokia 8 Pro, rumours suggest that HMD could be aiming for a launch some time in Quarter 3, 2018.

In the run up to the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) starting next week, there have been several rumours of upcoming smartphones. The specifications of several smartphones scheduled to launch at the MWC 2018 event are already known, more or less, but today’s Nokia leak concerns a device that is at least six months away from launch.

Nokia 8 Pro, a renamed Nokia 10?

Earlier, there were rumours suggesting that HMD could launch a Nokia smartphone with Penta-lens, featuring Carl Zeiss optics. At the time, the leaks pointed that the phone could be called the Nokia 10. However, today’s leak suggests that HMD may call it the Nokia 8 Pro instead of Nokia 10 – we may not see the Nokia 10 being launched altogether.

Additionally, the leak further goes on to hint that the “Pro” moniker could be because of the penta-lens camera setup, instead of just high-end specs. The Nokia 8 Pro could also come with a rotating lens camera zoom feature – Carl Zeiss has patented this technology – and teased it in a video that announced a new partnership with HMD Global last year.

Nokia at MWC 2018

HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 7+, Nokia 4, and Nokia 1 at the MWC 2018 next week. The Nokia 7+ is expected to be a mid-range smartphone, while the Nokia 4 and Nokia 1 will be slotted in the budget and entry-levels respectively.