Nintendo Switch bundle deal at Walmart: save $30 on a Switch game

For a limited time, Walmart is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle deal that includes the Switch console with your choice of a Mario game. You can save up to $35 with a selection of five different Mario games when you purchase the Nintendo Switch console.

This Nintendo deal from Walmart allows you to build your bundle so you can personalize your Nintendo Switch to get exactly what you want. The following choices are available to select when building your bundle; color of Joy Con controller, your choice of five different Mario games, and two Mario Pin options. This bundle deal also includes a bonus Paw Patrol Carrying Case.



The Nintendo Switch is a relatively new gaming console that allows you to use it as a home console or as a portable gaming device. You can play the Nintendo Switch anywhere, and the dual Joy-Con controllers let you team up and enjoy multiplayer games. Even though the Switch was released in 2017, it's popularity makes discounts very rare, which is why this limited-time bundle is a fantastic deal.

Nintendo Switch Console with Your Choice of Mario Game $363.86 $328.86 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch bundle deal at Walmart includes the Switch console and a $30 discount on your choice of a Mario game. The bundle also includes Mario Pins and a bonus Paw Patrol Carrying Case.View Deal

If you're interested in more Switch deals we have the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles and deal prices that are currently available.



We also have the best PS4 prices, bundles, and deals as well as the best Xbox One prices, bundles and sales that are going on.