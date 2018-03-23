New massive OnePlus 6 leak possibly bares all the key specs of new phone

The OnePlus 6 launch is drawing ever closer, and the specs are starting to leak out with more frequency - and today's glut doesn't bring a huge range of surprises.

However, the source is just a picture of a spec sheet from Techslize, a site we've not linked to before nor cites where the info came from, so it's difficult to judge their veracity.

That said, they do bear the hallmarks of truth - with the camera module not bringing any hardware changes from the OnePlus 5T, using a dual 16MP and 20MP sensor on the rear.

The front-facing camera has been improved to a 20MP sensor, with an f/2.0 aperture, which should take some pretty impressive selfies.

Credit: Techslize (Image: © Techslize)

Battery boost

The battery is tipped to bring some improvements, according to the seet, with the size raising from 3,300mAh in the 5T to 3,450mAh in the new OnePlus 6. However, this one seems slightly less likely so we're going to reserve judgement on that.

The OLED screen, which is rumored to be in the new longer format, pack a notch at the top and have a resolution of 2280 x 1080, will be increased in size to 6.28-inches, although that lip at the top will remove some of the space.

There's also the latest Snapdragon 845 CPU in the mix, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We've heard that the price of this phone is set to go up dramatically, and with a spec list like this it's easy to see why.

The leak also states that the phone will be 7.5mm thick and weigh 175g, which would be thicker and heavier than the previous model.

The source points out that this phone bears a lot of similarities to the Oppo R15, which makes sense given that both brands are affiliated with the same parent company and share production resources - this is one of the ways that OnePlus has achieved low-cost, high-spec phones.

We're expecting the OnePlus 6 launch to come any day now, so we'll be bringing you all the news as we find it.