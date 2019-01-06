New Huawei P30 renders show off teardrop notch, triple-lens camera

We're set for an exciting 2019 as far as phone launches go, and those launches are going to include the Huawei P30 handsets in the first few months of the year. Thanks to some new unofficial renders, we've now got a much better idea of what the P30 could look like.

The renders produced by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles aren't taken directly from Huawei sources, but they do round up all the rumors and tips we've heard up to this point – we've got the teardrop notch on the front of the phone, and the triple-lens camera around the back, and some ultra-thin bezels around the side.

And... a 3.5mm headphone jack! That's a welcome change from the Huawei P20 we saw last year, though it matches the Huawei Mate 20 that launched in October 2018. You'll be able to keep using your old wired headphones after all.

Huawei P30 render (credit: OnLeaks/91Mobile)

What else have we got here? The Huawei P30 is tipped to use a two-tone color backing similar to ones we've seen from Huawei before, and the rumor is that the phone will also use an in-screen fingerprint sensor like the most recent Huawei handsets

Overall we're looking at a substantial upgrade from the Huawei P20, but for even more screen space and camera lenses you might want to consider the Huawei P30 Pro instead: it's said to be coming with a quad-lens camera around the back, which might mean the snapper gets up to 10x optical zoom.

For now this is all speculation – albeit speculation rendered in a very appealing form – but we shouldn't have too long to wait to see what Huawei has been working on. The P20 and P20 Pro launched in March 2018, and their successors should arrive around a year later.

Via The Next Web