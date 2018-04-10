New Chinese manufacturer aims to capture 10% market share in UAE

TECNO Mobile has launched its first budget smartphone in the UAE called the Camon CM. The Chinese manufacturer has inked a deal with the local chain Jumbo Electronics to give the retailer exclusive rights to market and sell TECNO smartphones in the region. The company hopes to capture around 5%-10% market in the next two years.

The Camon CM packs a 5.7” HD+ 18:9 display, a 1.3Ghz Quad-Core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage space, and a 3000 mAh battery, all running on Android 7.0.

One of its most touted features is the 13MP rear camera which, according to the press release, “delivers exceptional HDR portraits” with a night shot algorithm that takes in more light, reduces noise and “captures clearer night shots.” The front camera also has a similar setup with a 13MP sensor and accompanying four-LED ring flash, which is optimized to deliver a well-balanced lit shot.

The phone also packs a 2.5D corning third glass which should protect it from drops and cracks whilst giving it a smoother touch and better visuals.

The TECNO Camon CM comes in three color variants, namely city blue, midnight black, and champagne gold. It will be available across all Jumbo Electronics stores in the UAE for AED 599-699 (incl. VAT).